Cannae (CNNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNNE stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. Cannae has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other Cannae news, Director Barry B. Moullet acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,915 shares in the company, valued at $280,002.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,252,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,806,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,230 and sold 764,193 shares valued at $10,667,088. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cannae by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

