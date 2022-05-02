Cano Health (CANO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Cano Health has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. On average, analysts expect Cano Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $5.30 on Monday. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cano Health by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,072,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 778,618 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Cano Health by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 83,108 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CANO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

