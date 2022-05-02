Canoo (GOEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Canoo to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GOEV opened at $4.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.10. Canoo has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

In other news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canoo by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 171,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Canoo by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 181,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 90,296 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Canoo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Canoo by 423.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 107,810 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Canoo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

