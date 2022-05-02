Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on EVgo, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of EVgo in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will earn ($1.76) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

EVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial lowered EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of EVGO stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

