Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Root, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Root in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.71).

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

ROOT opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $490.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.14. Root has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84.

In related news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,714,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Root by 3,807.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,013,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after buying an additional 3,910,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,181,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

