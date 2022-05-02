Capital One Financial Weighs in on Enphase Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Enphase Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.29.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $161.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.22 and a 200-day moving average of $185.07. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 81.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 265.8% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 450,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

