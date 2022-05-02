Capital Power Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$672.00 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$45.32.

CPX stock opened at C$42.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital Power has a one year low of C$36.65 and a one year high of C$45.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 108.26.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 12,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.94, for a total value of C$521,107.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,005,001.69.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

