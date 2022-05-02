Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.43. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 52.58%. The company had revenue of $60.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.74. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,532. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 45,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

