Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Head to Head Analysis

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Capricor Therapeutics and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 374.68%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $82.50, indicating a potential upside of 208.53%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Capricor Therapeutics has a beta of 5.67, suggesting that its stock price is 467% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics N/A -58.10% -47.70% Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -48.89% -42.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $250,000.00 307.46 -$20.02 million ($0.87) -3.63 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$158.73 million ($3.78) -7.07

Capricor Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capricor Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Capricor Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker. The company's other lead product candidate includes ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing ZN-d5, a selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia; and ZN-e4, an irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Further, the company is developing BCL-xL heterobifunctional degraders based on E3 ligases not expressed in platelets, allowing for the avoidance of dose-limiting thrombocytopenia associated with BCL-xL inhibitors. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; SciClone Pharmaceuticals International (Cayman) Development Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline, and Zentera Therapeutics (Cayman), Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

