Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $8.72 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $25,416.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock worth $130,108 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 202,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,199,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,683,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 90,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 293,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 79,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

