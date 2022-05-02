Carawine Resources Limited (ASX:CWX) Insider David Archer Sells 1,252,134 Shares

Carawine Resources Limited (ASX:CWX – Get Rating) insider David Archer sold 1,252,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15), for a total value of A$262,948.14 ($189,171.32).

The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Carawine Resources alerts:

Carawine Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carawine Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral projects in Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, nickel, cobalt, manganese, and iron deposits. It holds interests in the Jamieson project located within the Mt Useful Slate Belt geological province, northeast Victoria; the Paterson project situated in the Paterson Province, Western Australia; the Fraser Range project located in the Fraser Range region, Western Australia; the Tropicana North project situated in the Tropicana region, Western Australia; and the Oakover project located in the Eastern Pilbara region, Western Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Carawine Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carawine Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.