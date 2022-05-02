CareCloud (MTBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect CareCloud to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. CareCloud had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.93. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $9.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MTBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $82,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CareCloud in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

