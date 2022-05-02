CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CareTrust REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTRE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 184.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 39.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

