CarGurus (CARG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect CarGurus to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. CarGurus has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.310-$0.330 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.31-$0.33 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarGurus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. CarGurus has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,838,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,231 shares of company stock worth $1,719,827 over the last 90 days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

