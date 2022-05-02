Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives $27.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 353.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth $136,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $7.40 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.