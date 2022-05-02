CarLotz, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.92) Per Share (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for CarLotz in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.93). William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.42 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

LOTZ stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CarLotz has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 6,899,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 285,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,961,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarLotz by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,648,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 144,522 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CarLotz by 32.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 325,987 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

