CarLotz (LOTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.42 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 35.21% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarLotz to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $101.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. CarLotz has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CarLotz during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CarLotz by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CarLotz by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CarLotz by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CarLotz from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

