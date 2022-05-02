CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

KMX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush cut their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.64.

KMX stock opened at $85.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 209,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in CarMax by 480.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 185.6% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 9.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

