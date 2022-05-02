Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN) Insider Debra Bakker Acquires 150,000 Shares

Carnarvon Energy Limited (ASX:CVN – Get Rating) insider Debra Bakker purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$35,250.00 ($25,359.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 21.32 and a current ratio of 21.32.

Carnarvon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carnarvon Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

