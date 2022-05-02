Carrier Global Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.44.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.27 on Monday. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $36.23 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.87%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

