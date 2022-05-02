Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 98.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.08.

CVNA stock opened at $57.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III acquired 300,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,687,500 shares of company stock valued at $295,619,250 and sold 1,026 shares valued at $153,014. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Carvana by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Carvana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

