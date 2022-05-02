CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 863,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. 1,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,461. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.86.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
CASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
