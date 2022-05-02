CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 863,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. 1,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,461. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.86.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.06% and a negative net margin of 121.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. UBS Group AG increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 493.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.