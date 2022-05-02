Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of CGUSY stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.08.

Several research analysts have commented on CGUSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €25.00 ($26.88) to €20.50 ($22.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Casino, Guichard-Perrachon from €18.00 ($19.35) to €15.00 ($16.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SA operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping centers, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also offers private label products. In addition, the company is involved in banking, digital marketing and advertising, service station, restaurant, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities.

