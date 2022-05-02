Castle Biosciences (CSTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $22.34 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.73 and a 52 week high of $78.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $345,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 35,408 shares of company stock worth $1,496,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 113,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

