Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the March 31st total of 527,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 538,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

CBIO stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $5.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

Catalyst Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CBIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,198.32% and a negative return on equity of 120.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

