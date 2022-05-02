Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.44.

Caterpillar stock opened at $210.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. Caterpillar has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.70.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

