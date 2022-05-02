Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CZOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cazoo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Shares of NYSE CZOO opened at $1.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cazoo Group has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,558,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,540,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,571,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,494,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

