Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of CLS stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

