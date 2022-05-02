Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $18.48 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 678,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 200,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,320,000. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

