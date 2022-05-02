Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $307.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $307.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.80 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $192.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.48 million. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 5.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

