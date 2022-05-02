Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,643 shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $42,631.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 140,538 shares of company stock worth $2,424,082 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000.

Shares of NYSE CEN opened at $17.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

