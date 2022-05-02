Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Centerra Gold reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter.

CGAU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.92%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

