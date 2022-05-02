Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. Centerra Gold posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centerra Gold.
Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 35.49%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,523,030 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 6,065,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,793,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,898,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,498,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after buying an additional 361,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 21,767.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,903,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,071 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CGAU opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -16.92%.
About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
