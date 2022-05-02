Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.13

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás ( NYSE:EBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 231.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBR. StockNews.com cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

