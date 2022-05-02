Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) EVP Acquires $14,550.00 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) EVP Patrick A. Luis purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $14,550.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,295.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. The company had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,285. The company has a market capitalization of $228.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.