Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CENX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CENX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 17,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,360. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

