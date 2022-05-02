Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CENX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.
CENX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.30. 17,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,360. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 2.41.
In other news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $422,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.
Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
