Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.53 Per Share

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.81 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 34.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.92. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

