Chain Bridge I’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on May 9th (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Chain Bridge I’s (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, May 9th. Chain Bridge I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Chain Bridge I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of Chain Bridge I stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

