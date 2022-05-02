Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Short Interest Update

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,416,100 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 1,056,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF opened at $5.20 on Monday. Champion Iron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

