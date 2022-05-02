ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 80.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHX. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $21.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $30.48.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $117,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ChampionX by 515.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,763,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,092 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth about $26,060,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 946,759 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

