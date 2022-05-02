Charles Schwab (SCHW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/26/2022 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $80.00 to $72.00.

4/22/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $87.50 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to $95.00.

4/19/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $101.00.

4/12/2022 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Charles Schwab is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SCHW traded up $1.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 219,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,015. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $4,238,019.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 and sold 572,386 shares worth $51,454,259. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

