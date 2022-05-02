Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.07.

GTLS stock opened at $168.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.98.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after buying an additional 125,980 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Chart Industries by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

