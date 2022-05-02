Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) will report $13.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.55 billion and the lowest is $13.29 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $54.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.95 billion to $54.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.71 billion to $57.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share.

CHTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.72.

CHTR stock opened at $428.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $415.01 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.89. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

