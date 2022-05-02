Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $550.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $830.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $703.20.

CHTR stock opened at $428.49 on Monday. Charter Communications has a one year low of $415.01 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $553.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.89.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

