Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $575.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $720.40.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $428.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.89. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $415.01 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.
In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
