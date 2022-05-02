Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $575.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $720.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $428.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $553.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.89. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $415.01 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

