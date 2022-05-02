Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $735.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $815.00 to $735.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 72.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.52. 47,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.89. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $415.01 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 284.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 45.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,638,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

