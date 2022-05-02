Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Lowered to $393.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $703.20.

Shares of CHTR opened at $428.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a one year low of $415.01 and a one year high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $612.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,922,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,123,000 after acquiring an additional 168,261 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,137,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,521,000 after purchasing an additional 147,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

