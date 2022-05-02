Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $450.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $703.20.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $428.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications has a one year low of $415.01 and a one year high of $825.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $553.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $612.89.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Charter Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

