Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $780.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $850.00 to $780.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $720.40.

Shares of CHTR opened at $428.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $553.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $612.89. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $415.01 and a 1 year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,525,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 278.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

