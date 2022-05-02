Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Check-Cap reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Check-Cap.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEK. Dawson James raised Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Check-Cap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap during the third quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Check-Cap by 5,112.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check-Cap in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Check-Cap stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 418,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.20. Check-Cap has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

About Check-Cap (Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check-Cap (CHEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.